No Headline

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma c Kuldeep Yadav b Khaleel Ahmed 7 Kane Williamson c Pant b Nortje 4 Rahul Tripathi c Thakur b Mitchell Marsh 22 Aiden Markramc Kuldeep Yadav b Khaleel Ahmed 42 Nicholas Pooran c Rovman Powell b Thakur 62 Shashank Singh c Nortje b Thakur 10 Sean Abbottc Ripal Patel b Khaleel Ahmed 7 Shreyas Gopal not out 9 Kartik Tyagib Kuldeep Yadav 7 Bhuvneshwar Kumarnot out 5 Extras (lb 1, w 10) 11 Total (8 wickets, 20 overs) 186 Fall of Wickets 8-1, 24-2, 37-3, 97-4, 134-5, 153-6, 165-7, 181-8 Bowlers: Shardul Thakur 4-0-44-2, Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-30-3, Anrich Nortje 4-0-35-1, Mitchell Marsh 4-0-36-1, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-40-1.

