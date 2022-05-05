Three people killed in attack in central Israel -Israeli TV

At least three people were killed in an attack in the central Israeli city of Elad on Thursday, Israel's Channel 12 television reported.

Police said the incident, which occurred as Israelis celebrated independence day, appeared to be a terror attack. Elad's mayor, speaking on Channel 12, called on residents to stay indoors while security forces were operating in the area.

There has been a spate of street attacks in Israel in recent weeks.

