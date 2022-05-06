Three killed in violent attack in Israel on Independence Day

Three persons were killed and three others critically injured on Thursday in a violent attack in the Jewish ultra-orthodox town of Elad in central Israel as the country celebrated its Independence Day, rescue services said.

Police were not yet able to confirm whether the victims were stabbed or shot and are investigating the circumstances.

The attacker was shot.

The town's municipality urged residents not to leave their homes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)