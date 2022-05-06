Ukraine: Russia made failed advance attempts
PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 06-05-2022 01:27 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 01:27 IST
The Ukrainian army says Russian troops made ''unsuccessful'' attempts to advance in the eastern Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.
A Facebook post published Thursday afternoon on the official profile of the Ukrainian General Staff says the Russians also continue to launch missile strikes on transport facilities in order to prevent the movement of humanitarian cargo and military-technical assistance.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Some civilians leave as Russians tighten noose on Mariupol
Tennis-Ukraine's Svitolina says anti-war Russians, Belarusians should not face ban
Tennis-Ukraine's Svitolina says anti-war Russians, Belarusians should not face ban
India wants Russians out from Ukraine: Boris Johnson
Russians accused of staging French burial of bodies in Mali