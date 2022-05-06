Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Mariupol evacuation continued on Thursday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the evacuation of civilians from the besieged port city of Mariupol had continued on Thursday but did not say how many people had managed to leave.

In a video address, Zelenskiy also said Russian forces were still storming and shelling the city's Azovstal plant, where civilians and military forces are sheltering.

