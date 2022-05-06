Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Mariupol evacuation continued on Thursday
Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2022 02:47 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 02:47 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the evacuation of civilians from the besieged port city of Mariupol had continued on Thursday but did not say how many people had managed to leave.
In a video address, Zelenskiy also said Russian forces were still storming and shelling the city's Azovstal plant, where civilians and military forces are sheltering.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 2-Top Putin ally says Russia will capture Mariupol on Thursday
''Days or hours left'': Russia tightens the noose in Mariupol
WRAPUP 3-Top Putin ally says Russia will capture Mariupol on Thursday
Putin orders Russian forces not to storm last Ukrainian stronghold in Mariupol; official says it is 'securely blocked', reports AP.
WRAPUP 4-Top Putin ally says Russia will capture Mariupol on Thursday