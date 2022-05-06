Pentagon: Most Russian forces left Mariupol

The Pentagon says the majority of Russian forces that had been around the port city of Mariupol have left and headed north, leaving roughly the equivalent of two battalion tactical groups there, or about 2,000 troops.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Thursday that even as Russian airstrikes continue to bombard Mariupol, Moscow's forces are still making only ''plodding'' and incremental progress as the main fight presses on in the eastern Donbas region.

He said he has seen no change in Russian behaviour or momentum as May 9 draws near.

Russia celebrates Victory Day on May 9, the anniversary of the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. There have been suggestions that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to tout a major victory in Ukraine when he makes his address during the traditional military parade on Red Square.

Kirby said the US still assesses that Russia is behind schedule and not making the progress in the Donbas that it expected.

