Encounter underway in J-K's Anantnag

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Based on specific input about the presence of terrorists in the Srichand Top forest area in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired upon the security forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of fire was going on and further details were awaited.

