Left Menu

Encounter underway in J-K's Anantnag

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-05-2022 11:22 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 11:19 IST
Encounter underway in J-K's Anantnag
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Based on specific input about the presence of terrorists in the Srichand Top forest area in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired upon the security forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of fire was going on and further details were awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022