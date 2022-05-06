Hungary PM Orban flags significant changes in his new government's structure
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 06-05-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 11:39 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday flagged significant changes in the structure of his new government to be set up later this month.
Orban, who was re-elected for a fourth consecutive term in elections last month, told state radio that he would present his new government by the end of May at the latest.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hungarian
- Viktor Orban
Advertisement