Hungary PM Orban flags significant changes in his new government's structure

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 06-05-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 11:39 IST
Viktor Orban Image Credit: Instagram (orbanviktor)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday flagged significant changes in the structure of his new government to be set up later this month.

Orban, who was re-elected for a fourth consecutive term in elections last month, told state radio that he would present his new government by the end of May at the latest.

