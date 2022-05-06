Local election results have been difficult, says Conservative Party chair
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-05-2022 11:50 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 11:48 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has had some difficult results overnight in local elections, the party's co-chairman Oliver Dowden said on Friday.
"I, of course, accept that these are challenging times and there have been some difficult results. However, I do not accept that Labour has the momentum to form the next government," Dowden told Sky News.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Conservative Party
- Labour
- Sky News
- British
- Boris Johnson
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ILO welcomes ratification by China of two forced labour Conventions
PM Johnson says Indians could plug some labour gaps in UK
Don't convert your prejudiced agenda of 'India phobia' into Islamophobia: Naqvi to Labour MP
Labourer's charred body found in Narela
Two migrant labourers shot at by militants in Srinagar