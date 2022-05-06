Left Menu

Delhi Police registers kidnapping case after Punjab cops arrest BJP's Tajinder Bagga

The Delhi Police registered a case of kidnapping on Friday after BJP leader Tajinder Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police, officials said.Baggas father complained that some people came to the house around 8 am and took away his son, a senior police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2022 12:34 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 12:33 IST
The Delhi Police registered a case of kidnapping on Friday after BJP leader Tajinder Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police, officials said.

Bagga's father complained that some people came to the house around 8 am and took away his son, a senior police officer said. The case has been registered at Janakpuri police station, they said.

The Punjab Police on Friday said it has arrested Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from his residence in the national capital in connection with a case registered against him in Mohali last month.

He is being brought to Punjab and will be produced before a court, it said.

Last month, the Punjab Police booked Bagga on the charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity, and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint of AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali.

The FIR registered on April 1 referred to Bagga's remarks on March 30, when he was part of a BJP youth wing protest outside the chief minister's residence in Delhi.

