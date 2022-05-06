IEDs found in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

Three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were found in a forest in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the district armed police and CRPF found the IEDs in Banragada forest in Karaikela police station area on Thursday, they said.

The can-bombs, which weighed around 5 kg each, were defused by CRPF's bomb disposal squad on the spot, they added.

A case was registered under relevant sections of IPC and Explosive Substances Act, police said.

The IEDs were suspected to have been planted by Naxals, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)