Left Menu

IEDs found in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 06-05-2022 12:42 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 12:39 IST
IEDs found in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were found in a forest in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the district armed police and CRPF found the IEDs in Banragada forest in Karaikela police station area on Thursday, they said.

The can-bombs, which weighed around 5 kg each, were defused by CRPF's bomb disposal squad on the spot, they added.

A case was registered under relevant sections of IPC and Explosive Substances Act, police said.

The IEDs were suspected to have been planted by Naxals, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022