Russia says it destroyed large ammunition depot in east Ukraine
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 06-05-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 13:20 IST
Russia's defense ministry said on Friday that its missiles destroyed a large ammunition depot in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk.
It also said its air defenses shot down two Ukrainian warplanes, a Su-25, and a MiG-29, in the eastern Luhansk region.
It was not possible to independently verify the claims.
