Russia says it destroyed large ammunition depot in east Ukraine

Russia's defense ministry said on Friday that its missiles destroyed a large ammunition depot in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk.

It also said its air defenses shot down two Ukrainian warplanes, a Su-25, and a MiG-29, in the eastern Luhansk region.

It was not possible to independently verify the claims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)