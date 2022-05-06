Left Menu

Mumbai: Driver of MNS leader held for 'rash driving' that caused injury to woman constable

Police have arrested the driver of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande here for rash driving, which allegedly resulted in minor injury to a woman police constable, an official said on Friday. Police have earlier arrested Santosh Sali in this connection, but a search for Deshpande and Dhuri is still on, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 14:19 IST
Mumbai: Driver of MNS leader held for 'rash driving' that caused injury to woman constable
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested the driver of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande here for ''rash driving'', which allegedly resulted in minor injury to a woman police constable, an official said on Friday. The driver was arrested by Shivaji Park police station in central Mumbai on Thursday evening, he said.

On Wednesday, a day after MNS chief Raj Thackeray asked party workers to start playing Hanuman Chalisa outside the mosques found blaring 'azaan', Deshpande had gone to the party chief's residence 'Shivtirth' in the Shivaji Park area. After meeting Thackeray, Deshpande came out and was speaking to reporters when a police team came towards him and tried to take him into custody. However, Deshpande quickly sat in an SUV and left the spot.

In the chaos, a woman police constable fell down and suffered a minor injury, police had said. Following the incident, an FIR against Deshpande, MNS functionary Santosh Dhuri, Santosh Sali, and Deshande's driver was registered under section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) ,353 (assault of criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 279 (rash driving ) and 336 (act endangering life or perusal safety of others), police said. Police have earlier arrested Santosh Sali in this connection, but a search for Deshpande and Dhuri is still on, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022