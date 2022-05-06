Left Menu

Two Naxals carrying Rs 3 lakh reward surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

They were disappointed with the hollow Maoist ideology and impressed by the district polices rehabilitation drive called Puna Narkom, he said. Puna Narkom, a Gondi word, means a new dawn.

PTI | Sukma | Updated: 06-05-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 14:44 IST
Two Naxals involved in several incidents of violence and carrying a collective reward of Rs 3 lakh on their heads surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Friday, police said.

They were identified as Madkam Jitendra alias Sanna and Gadpa Nagesh, Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma said.

Madkam was the Maoists' Military Platoon No-30 member under the Kerlapal Area Committee of the outlawed Maoist movement and carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, the SP said.

Gadpa was the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Mazdoor Sangthan's (DAKMS) Bodkel panchayat president, the officer said, adding that he carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head.

They were involved in firing at police personnel, planting IEDs, and several Maoist violence incidents, he added. They were disappointed with the hollow Maoist ideology and impressed by the district police's rehabilitation drive called 'Puna Narkom', he said. Puna Narkom, a Gondi word, means a new dawn.

