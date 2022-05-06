Left Menu

Ukraine asks Medecins Sans Frontieres to help evacuate Azovstal fighters

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 06-05-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 15:04 IST
Ukraine asks Medecins Sans Frontieres to help evacuate Azovstal fighters
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine has appealed to Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) to help evacuate fighters holed up in the vast Azovstal steel works in Mariupol that is surrounded by Russian forces. Ukraine's Ministry for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories said it had written to the medical charity and asked it to assess the fighter's physical and mental condition, collect evidence of the conditions they are in and provide medical assistance to "Ukrainians whose human rights have been violated by the Russian federation."

Russia denies targeting civilians and has urged the fighters in the sprawling plant to surrender.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022