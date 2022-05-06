Left Menu

Three terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Anantnag

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-05-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 15:11 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Based on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Srichand Top forest area in Pahalgam, Anantnag, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired at the security forces In retaliation, three terrorists were killed, the official said.

The ultras belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit and their identity is being ascertained, he said.

In a tweet, the Kashmir Zone Police said, "#AnantnagEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 03). Retrieval and identification of the killed #terrorists yet to be done. Further details shall follow.".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

