Amend Rules on payment of court fees: HC

The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to effect necessary amendments to the TN Motor Vehicles Accident Claims Tribunals Rules with regard to payment of court fees.

Justice P T Asha gave the direction while disposing of a batch of civil miscellaneous petitions, on May 5.

The judge noted that the discretion to levy court fees or grant exemption from the same is available to the Judicial officers manning the claims tribunals. Several rulings of the Supreme Court had observed that the discretion has to be exercised judiciously, uniformly with sound logical reasoning and not as a matter of routine. Since no guidelines had been framed to regulate this exemption, each Judicial Officer adopted his/her own reasoning for exercising the jurisdiction.

''Therefore, there is a need for the government, which is the main player in the levy of court fees, to step in and make necessary amendments to Rule 24 (3) of the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles Accident Claims Tribunal Rules,'' the judge said.

Till such time the rules are amended and a scheme framed, the judicial officers shall follow certain guidelines, the judge added. Among other things, the judge stated that in case the claimant comes to the court stating he/she has been engaged in an occupation/avocation earning an income, then care must be taken to obtain an affidavit from him/her stating that despite this they do not possess the wherewithal to pay the court fee and that they have no movable or immovable property of value. This affidavit shall be sworn before the Notary and it should also contain an undertaking that the claimant shall pay the court fees irrespective of his success in the claim or not. While granting the exemption, which is normally prayed for in the form of a petition, the Tribunal shall briefly record its reason for granting the exemptions. In the award, it shall be clearly observed that the award amount shall be deposited within a specified time and once the award amount is deposited, the court fee component shall be first withdrawn and put into a separate Court account, the judge added.

