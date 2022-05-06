Left Menu

Delhi Police team takes custody of BJP leader Bagga in Kurukshetra, leaves for national capital

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-05-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 15:37 IST
Delhi Police team takes custody of BJP leader Bagga in Kurukshetra, leaves for national capital
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-voltage drama, a Delhi Police team took the custody of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga in Kurukshetra from the Punjab cops, who had arrested him from his home in the national capital on Friday.

The Punjab Police team was stopped in Kurukshetra's Pipli, with a Haryana Police official saying they had information that Bagga was ''forcibly'' picked up from his residence.

A Delhi Police team reached Kurukshetra, took Bagga's custody, and left for the national capital, a Kurukshetra police official said over the phone.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police lodged a case of kidnapping after the leader's arrest.

On the other hand, the Punjab government moved the High Court here against the ''detention'' of its team in Kurukshetra and subsequent developments that followed. Last month, the Punjab Police had booked Bagga on charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint of AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022