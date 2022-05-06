Left Menu

Kremlin declines to say whether Putin apologised to Israel over Hitler remarks

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 06-05-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 15:46 IST
Kremlin declines to say whether Putin apologised to Israel over Hitler remarks
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin on Friday declined to say whether President Vladimir Putin had apologized to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett following an assertion from Russia's foreign minister that Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins.

Israel lambasted Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for the comment, describing the remarks as an "unforgivable" falsehood that minimized the horrors of the Nazi Holocaust.

Bennett said on Thursday that Putin had apologized for the remark and that he, Bennett, had accepted the apology.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022