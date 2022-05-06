Left Menu

BJP protests against MVA govt in Latur, says plan to privatize upcoming hosp will be opposed

PTI | Latur | Updated: 06-05-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 16:37 IST
The BJP on Friday held a protest in Latur in Maharashtra against the state government and local MVA leaders and blamed them for failure to attend to people's problems.

BJP MLA Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar, who led the 'Latur Bachhao' morcha, said there were plans to privatize a super-specialty hospital that is coming up on government land with taxpayers' money.

''The Central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave funds for this super specialty hospital. The construction of the structure was completed three years ago, but it is yet to be commissioned. Now, the state government is making plans to privatize it, which we will oppose vehemently,'' Nilangekar said.

He also said people were facing acute water shortage despite promises by the state government to ensure supply from Ujjani Dam built on the Bhima river.

