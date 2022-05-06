Left Menu

Maha: Woman official held by ACB for bribery in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 06-05-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 16:46 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A talathi (revenue department official) was arrested in Vasai in Palghar on Friday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

Talathi Sushma Dasarwar (34) of Chandansar in Vasai was held while accepting Rs 3,000 from a man whose father had applied at the local panchayat for updating land records by deleting names of the deceased and adding some names, said Palghar ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police Navnath Jagtap.

''She had demanded the amount for stamping the updated record and making it official. After being held in a trap in her office on Friday, Dasarwar has been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act,'' the official informed.

