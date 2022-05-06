Left Menu

Seasoned robber held for stealing mobile phone in Motia Khan area

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 16:49 IST
A 30-year-old seasoned criminal was arrested for allegedly stealing the mobile phone of a man at a liquor shop in north Delhi, police said on Friday. According to police, the accused is a habitual criminal with a history of involvement in 50 cases of robbery, snatching, theft, and Arms Act registered in several police stations. A case was registered on Thursday at Sadar Bazar Police Station on the complaint of one Mahender Kumar regarding the theft of his mobile phone at a liquor shop near Motia Khan, a senior police officer said.

During the investigation, police checked the CCTV footage and identified the accused as Rahul, a resident of Multani Dhanda. A raid was conducted and Rahul was arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. The accused confessed to swiping the man's phone in the Motia Khan liquor shop on Wednesday, police said.

