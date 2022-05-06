2 arrested for attacking kin following family dispute

Two people were arrested here on Friday for allegedly attacking their cousin with a knife during a family dispute, police said.

The victim, Lalit, had tried to intervene in a dispute between his mother and his cousins on Thursday when he was attacked, they said.

He sustained an injury to the neck from a sharp object and was taken to the Hindu Rao hospital, the police said.

A case was registered in this connection at the Subzi Mandi police station under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code, they added.

