Father slits daughter's throat over love affair in UP village

An 18-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her father who slit her throat in Khushurupur village on Friday, police said.

The village comes under Gurbuxganj Police Station area of the district. The incident happened when Jyoti, the victim, had gone to give food to her father in his agriculture field, police said.

Vijay Kumar, her father, slit her throat with a knife, Additional Superintendent of Police Vishwajeet Srivastava said.

It is said that the woman was having an affair with a man and her father disapproved of their relationship, police said.

When the woman’s mother raised an alarm, villagers rushed to the spot and informed the police about the incident. Vikas Kumar has been nabbed, police said. They have taken the body of the deceased in possession and sent it for post mortem examination.

Srivastava said that a case has been registered on the complaint of the mother and an investigation is on.

