Shell obtains injunctions against UK climate protests

Shell has obtained injunctions from UK courts that pave the way for protesters to be fined or put in prison if they block or damage petrol stations and other oil facilities in England and Wales, the firm said on Friday. The move follows several protests in recent weeks by climate activists such as Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil.

It mirrors steps taken by other oil firms including Exxon that were backed by Britain's business department, which says the right to protest should not cause disruption to people's everyday lives. The injunction orders refer to Shell petrol stations in England and Wales, some of which were damaged with hammers recently, Shell's main offices in London and an oil terminal, according to court documents shared by Shell and a spokesperson.

If found to be in breach of the injunction order, a person can be held in contempt of court and may be imprisoned or fined. British police arrested hundreds of activists in April after demonstrations demanding a swift end to the use of fossil fuels were staged at oil facilities as well as bridges in central London.

Last year, the government secured injunctions to stop protesters blocking motorways and major roads in London and the southeast, but activists continued protests and some were given prison sentences, according to Extinction Rebellion's website. The group did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)