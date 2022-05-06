UK police investigating Labour leader Starmer over lockdown rule-breach
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-05-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 18:16 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British police said on Friday they were investigating a potential breach of COVID-19 rules in a 2021 gathering attended by Labour leader Keir Starmer, in light of "significant new information" they had received.
The local Durham police confirmed the investigation in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Labour
- Durham
- British
- Keir Starmer
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ILO welcomes ratification by China of two forced labour Conventions
PM Johnson says Indians could plug some labour gaps in UK
Don't convert your prejudiced agenda of 'India phobia' into Islamophobia: Naqvi to Labour MP
Labourer's charred body found in Narela
SA to host 5th Global Conference on the Elimination of Child Labour