US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as jobs data adds to rate hike worries

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 19:02 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as stronger-than-expected jobs data amplified investor concerns over bigger interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tame surging prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 224.09 points, or 0.68%, at the open to 32,773.88.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 18.70 points, or 0.45%, at 4,128.17, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 70.86 points, or 0.58%, to 12,246.83 at the opening bell.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

