Man gets life term in 2014 murder case in Rajasthan's Bundi

A special court in Bundi on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murder of an 18-year-old woman over eight years ago.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act court also slapped the 30-year-old convict with a penalty of Rs 75,000 for the murder in Bundi City in February 2014.

The POCSO court–II judge, Balkrishan Mishra, held Shamsher Suman, resident of Devpura area of the city, guilty under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and sentenced him to seven years imprisonment under respective sections, Public Prosecutor (PP), POCSO court – II, Mahaveer Meghwal said.

The woman's father lodged a missing report at Bundi City police station on February 5, 2014, stating that she had left home for coaching on February 3 and did not return home, he said.

At least nine days later, the woman's body was recovered from a well near Bundi Railway Station, he said.

Police registered a case of murder and rape under IPC sections 366, 376, 302 and 201 against unidentified person and initiated the investigation, the public prosector said.

The investigation found that Suman lured the woman and took her with him on February 3, 2014 and allegedly raped her, strangled her to death and dumped the body into the well near railway station, he said.

The police arrested the accused and filed the charge sheet in POCSO court after completion of investigation into the matter. The accused, however, was released from jail on bail, Meghwal said.

While the court convicted Suman for the murder of the woman, the charge of rape was not proved, according to the public prosecutor.

Statements of at least 29 witnesses were recorded and 94 documents were produced before the court during the trial, he said.

