MP: PHE clerk caught accepting Rs 20,000 to settle PF dues of retired staffer

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Friday caught an employee of the public health engineering (PHE) department while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a retired staffer to settle the latter's provident fund dues in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district, an official said.

Based on a complaint of lodged by Prem Shankar Pradhan, a retired pump technician of the PHE, the EOW caught assistant grade -3 employee Syed Mujibur Rahman (43) while accepting the bribe amount, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ujjain Division EOW Ajay Kethwas said.

Rahman had allegedly demanded a bribe from Pradhan to settle his PF dues, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused official under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official said, adding that further investigations are underway.

