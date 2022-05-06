Left Menu

MP: PHE clerk caught accepting Rs 20,000 to settle PF dues of retired staffer

PTI | Mandsaur | Updated: 06-05-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 19:09 IST
MP: PHE clerk caught accepting Rs 20,000 to settle PF dues of retired staffer
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Friday caught an employee of the public health engineering (PHE) department while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a retired staffer to settle the latter's provident fund dues in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district, an official said.

Based on a complaint of lodged by Prem Shankar Pradhan, a retired pump technician of the PHE, the EOW caught assistant grade -3 employee Syed Mujibur Rahman (43) while accepting the bribe amount, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ujjain Division EOW Ajay Kethwas said.

Rahman had allegedly demanded a bribe from Pradhan to settle his PF dues, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused official under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official said, adding that further investigations are underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022