After Sangli, another Maharashtra court issues non-bailable warrant against Raj Thackeray in 2008 case

A court in Parli in Maharashtra's Beed district has issued a non-bailable warrant against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray in a 2008 case. Raj Thackeray was booked in 2008 under sections 143, 109 and 117 of IPC and Section 135 of Bombay Police Act for allegedly making inflammatory speeches.

Earlier, on May 3, a Sangli court had issued issued a non-bailable warrant against Raj Thackeray in the 2008 case. The court had asked the Mumbai Police Commissioner to arrest Thackeray and present him before it.

In 2008, some youths appearing for a recruitment examination were assaulted at few places in Maharashtra by allegedly by MNS activists who were seeking jobs for local Maharashtrians. They had also protested against Raj Thackeray's arrest. Aurangabad Police had on Tuesday registered a case against Tuesday over his speech at a rally in the city on May 1.

Raj Thackeray had said on Sunday that if loudspeakers are not taken down from mosques then Hanuman Chalisa would be played with double volume compared to Azaan from May 4. (ANI)

