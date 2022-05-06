Left Menu

After Sangli, another Maharashtra court issues non-bailable warrant against Raj Thackeray in 2008 case

A court in Parli in Maharashtra's Beed district has issued a non-bailable warrant against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray in a 2008 case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-05-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 19:19 IST
After Sangli, another Maharashtra court issues non-bailable warrant against Raj Thackeray in 2008 case
MNS chief Raj Thackeray (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Parli in Maharashtra's Beed district has issued a non-bailable warrant against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray in a 2008 case. Raj Thackeray was booked in 2008 under sections 143, 109 and 117 of IPC and Section 135 of Bombay Police Act for allegedly making inflammatory speeches.

Earlier, on May 3, a Sangli court had issued issued a non-bailable warrant against Raj Thackeray in the 2008 case. The court had asked the Mumbai Police Commissioner to arrest Thackeray and present him before it.

In 2008, some youths appearing for a recruitment examination were assaulted at few places in Maharashtra by allegedly by MNS activists who were seeking jobs for local Maharashtrians. They had also protested against Raj Thackeray's arrest. Aurangabad Police had on Tuesday registered a case against Tuesday over his speech at a rally in the city on May 1.

Raj Thackeray had said on Sunday that if loudspeakers are not taken down from mosques then Hanuman Chalisa would be played with double volume compared to Azaan from May 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022