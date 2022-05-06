Left Menu

SC asks Subramanian Swamy to intervene in pending case on cleanness of river Yamuna

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant told Swamy, who has moved a PIL seeking to construct a parallel channelcanal alongside the river Yamuna in Delhi, which would collect the sewage and untreated water and divert it, that there is already a suo motu petition pending before the court.

Updated: 06-05-2022 19:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday asked BJP MP Subramanian Swamy to intervene in a suo motu petition on remediation of polluted rivers instead of pursuing his PIL on cleanness of river Yamuna. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant told Swamy, who has moved a PIL seeking to construct a parallel channel/canal alongside the river Yamuna in Delhi, which would collect the sewage and untreated water and divert it, that there is already a suo motu petition pending before the court. Justice Chandrachud told Swamy it would be appropriate if he files an intervention application in the said petition instead of pursuing a fresh petition. “We have issued a notice in the suo motu petition. We are seized of the matter. You can intervene in that matter. In fact, we would like to have your assistance in that matter” Justice Chandrachud said. Swamy agreed to the suggestion and urged the court to pass a direction in this regard. The bench then passed the order and asked Swamy to keep track of a matter related to cleaning or river Yamuna which is pending before the National Green Tribunal.

