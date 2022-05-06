Left Menu

Factory owner, 2 others held for raping minor girl in Narela

A 15-year-old labourer was allegedly raped by three men, including her employer, in north Delhis Narela area, police said on Friday. When they made some enquiry, they found that she was raped by three men, including her employer, the officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 19:38 IST
Factory owner, 2 others held for raping minor girl in Narela
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-year-old labourer was allegedly raped by three men, including her employer, in north Delhi's Narela area, police said on Friday. All three accused have been arrested, they said. The accused have been identified as Narander (40), a resident of Tikri camp, Mohit (22), and Parvinder (30), both residents of Narela, they said. The incident took place on Wednesday night, they said. On Friday around 8 am, they received information at Narela Industrial Area Police Station about rape of a minor girl at some factory at DSIIDC Narela, police said. The victim was allegedly made to drink cola laced with some intoxicated material and taken to a room at the top floor where the accused took turns to rape her, a senior police officer said. The accused then dropped her in a street outside her house on a bike, police said. Police rushed to spot, found the girl, and took her to a hospital for medical treatment. When they made some enquiry, they found that she was raped by three men, including her employer, the officer said. Police arrested the three accused from their hideouts in DSIIDC Narela within three hours, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Brijender Kumar Yadav said. All three confessed to their crime during interrogation. The main accused was identified as Narander, police said.

Narander runs his own small unit where sole of shoes and slippers are made, with six employees, including his two associates and the victim, police said. The girl was discharged from hospital after necessary treatment and now she is stable, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022