Maha CM meets Chief Justice Dipankar Datta at Bombay High Court
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 19:42 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday called on Chief Justice Dipankar Datta at the Bombay High Court. According to sources, the meeting lasted for half an hour and was a ''courtesy call''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
