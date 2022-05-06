SC notice to Centre on plea seeking directions for artificial insemination of indigenous cows

Left Menu

The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea seeking directions to take steps for artificial insemination of indigenous cows.A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana issued notices to the Centre and all states while seeking a response on the PIL filed by cattle conservationist A Divya Reddy.Issue notice to the respondents -- Union of India as well as all the States.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-05-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 19:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana issued notices to the Centre and all states while seeking a response on the PIL filed by cattle conservationist A Divya Reddy.

“Issue notice to the respondents -- Union of India as well as all the States. Liberty is granted to the petitioner to serve the Standing counsel for the respondent – States,” the bench, also comprising Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli, said.

The plea contended that the action of encouraging artificial insemination of indigenous cows using semen from 'Exotic' Foreign Breeds is arbitrary and not in consonance with Article 48 of the Constitution of India.

The petition, filed through advocate Krishna Dev Jagarlamudi, said indigenous cows cannot be allowed to be marginalized at the cost of Exotic/ Foreign Cattle only for the sake of increasing milk production. The plea has also sought directions to the Centre and States to take appropriate steps for educating the farmers and livestock owners about the benefits of Indigenous Cattle and the long-term harmful effects and unsustainability of rearing exotic/ crossbred cattle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

