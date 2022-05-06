Left Menu

TN custodial death: Post-mortem confirms 13 injuries, 3 cops booked for murder

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday urged to treat the case of Vignesh, who died in police custody, as a murder case and informed three police personnel have been booked in the matter.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 06-05-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 20:00 IST
TN custodial death: Post-mortem confirms 13 injuries, 3 cops booked for murder
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday urged to treat the case of Vignesh, who died in police custody, as a murder case and informed three police personnel have been booked in the matter. Speaking at the State Assembly today, Stalin said that the post-mortem report has confirmed 13 injuries on Vignesh's body.

"The post-mortem report has confirmed 13 injuries on Vignesh's body. Sub-inspector and constable have already been suspended. Three police personnel booked on charges of murder," he said. He added that the investigation has been handed over to CB-CID. Vignesh's case was transferred to Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) with the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Saravanan leading the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government had announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh for the family. The 25-year-old man was arrested on April 18 for alleged possession of drugs. He died the next day.

Days after his death, Vignesh's brother said that the police is trying to bribe Rs 1 lakh to his family to keep silent over the death. He further alleged that the police did not allow his family to see the body after the autopsy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022