Lawrence Bishnoi gang sharpshooter held in Gurugram

A wanted sharpshooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was among three henchmen nabbed by the Gurugram Police in two separate operations, officials said on Friday.

The three accused were trying to execute some major crime in the city, police said, adding that a total of five illegal pistols, nine magazines and 40 cartridges were recovered from their possession. Nine magazines and 20 cartridges were recovered from the sharpshooter identified as Sanjiv Bishnoi alias Sanju, resident of Rohidawali in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, police said. He carried a bounty of Rs 5,000 on his head, they said.

The Farrukhnagar crime unit team arrested Sanju from Jhajjar-Farrukhnagar bypass on Thursday night.

''He had come to the city and contacted Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, through Signal app. We are questioning the accused'', said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP (crime).

Police said the accused confessed that on the direction of Anmol Bishnoi, he along with other associates had fired shots at Jan Seva hospital, Sri Ganganagar on February 17. On April, 29 he had shot at a man, resident of his village. He had also fired at the house of Sardar Dildar Singh in Sri Ganganagar the same day.

''The accused revealed that he had sheltered Rohit Khod, who is accused of firing at the house of a liquor businessman in April in Pataudi on the directions of Anmol Bishnoi, in his village. We will take him on police remand for questioning'', ACP Sangwan said.

On the other hand, the Manesar crime unit nabbed two henchmen of gangsters Goldy Barar, Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Khod. The arrested accused were identified as Rajat alias Raka, resident of Kheda Khurampur village, and Sagar, resident of Shikohpur village.

''They wanted to commit crime but before that our team nabbed them. Two pistols and 20 cartridges were recovered from their possession and we are questioning them'', said the ACP said.

