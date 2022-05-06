Haryana CM calls BJP leader Tajinder Bagga's arrest 'political'

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday called the arrest of BJP leader Tajinder Bagga by Punjab Police "political" saying that it will create problems if enmity between different parties rises in this manner. Bagga was arrested today from his residence in Delhi's Janakpuri over a case filed in Punjab where the national secretary of the BJP's youth wing was accused by AAP of threatening Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"The procedure wasn't followed and it's a political issue as during polls Bagga had delivered speeches. Speeches normally include political content and blame against each other. If something happens, EC takes cognizance and then police look into it," Khattar told media persons here. He also said, "Political issues don't unfold like this. But forcing Punjab Police to pick up a political figure in this manner. There should at least be a little amiability. If enmity between political parties rises like this, there will be problems. This shouldn't have been done."

The Chief Minister also said that it was the Haryana government's duty to stop Bagga in the state, adding that they acted on alert from Delhi Police. "Haryana Police became alert and stopped them in Kurukshetra, near Pipli. Since we had information from Delhi it was our duty to hand them over to Delhi Police. Amid this, they revealed their identity that they're Punjab Police and are taking him with them. We did our work," Khattar said.

"Punjab Police said that they will approach the court, it is up to them. Ultimately, Haryana Police handed them over to Delhi Police. Both Punjab and Delhi Police can take it from there," he added. Delhi Police also filed a case of abduction against this arrest and said it was acting on a complaint filed by Bagga's father saying that some people barged inside their home and beat up the BJP leader. He also complained that Bagga wasn't even allowed to wear a turban.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 452 (House trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 365 (kidnapping with intent to be secretly confined), 342 (wrongful confinement), 392 (robbery), 295 A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). In the FIR, Bagga's father, Preet Pal stated that he suspects that his son may be killed and requested that his life be saved as the group of men thrashed his family. (ANI)

