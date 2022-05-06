Left Menu

Maha: Man sentenced to 20 years RI for sexually abusing minor niece

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-05-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 21:05 IST
Maha: Man sentenced to 20 years RI for sexually abusing minor niece
A special court in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday sentenced a 50-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing his minor niece. Special judge Kavita Shirbhate found the accused guilty of charges under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on him.

Special public prosecutor Sanjay More told the court that the crime took place in 2018, when the victim, who was 10 years old at the time, had come down to Nerul in Navi Mumbai for studies.

The accused sexually abused the girl on several occasions, following which a complaint was lodged and he was arrested.

The accused was originally from Rajguru Nagar of Pune and worked as an electrician in Nerul, More said, adding that six witnesses were examined during the course of the trial.

