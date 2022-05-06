Left Menu

Six workers injured in fire at UPL unit

Six workers sustained injuries in a fire that broke out at agro-chemical major UPL Ltds manufacturing facility at Ankleshwar in Gujarat on Friday morning, a senior police official said.Two labourers who received severe burns were airlifted to a hospital in Mumbai for further treatment, said Bharuch district Superintendent of Police Leena Patil.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-05-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 21:25 IST
Six workers sustained injuries in a fire that broke out at agro-chemical major UPL Ltd's manufacturing facility at Ankleshwar in Gujarat on Friday morning, a senior police official said.

Two labourers who received severe burns were airlifted to a hospital in Mumbai for further treatment, said Bharuch district Superintendent of Police Leena Patil. Others were taken to a local hospital.

''The fire broke out around 7:00 am at Ankleshwar Unit-1 of UPL. It was brought under control within one hour by the local fire brigade,'' said Patil.

