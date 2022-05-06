Six workers injured in fire at UPL unit
Six workers sustained injuries in a fire that broke out at agro-chemical major UPL Ltds manufacturing facility at Ankleshwar in Gujarat on Friday morning, a senior police official said.Two labourers who received severe burns were airlifted to a hospital in Mumbai for further treatment, said Bharuch district Superintendent of Police Leena Patil.
Two labourers who received severe burns were airlifted to a hospital in Mumbai for further treatment, said Bharuch district Superintendent of Police Leena Patil. Others were taken to a local hospital.
''The fire broke out around 7:00 am at Ankleshwar Unit-1 of UPL. It was brought under control within one hour by the local fire brigade,'' said Patil.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
