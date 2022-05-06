Bricks thrown in Jahangirpuri; police says no communal issue
Two men on Friday evening allegedly threw bricks in northwest Delhis Jahangirpuris D-block area, police said. Arvind Singh, 28, called police around 8.15 pm saying that two men -- Churri and DJ -- were taking drink in the area and when they were asked not to, they threw 3-4 bricks in the street and ran away, Deputy Commissioner of Police northwest Usha Rangnani said.
- Country:
- India
Two men on Friday evening allegedly threw bricks in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri’s D-block area, police said. Arvind Singh, 28, called police around 8.15 pm saying that two men -- Churri and DJ -- were taking drink in the area and when they were asked not to, they threw 3-4 bricks in the street and ran away, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said. No one sustained any injury, nor any property got damaged, she said. “No gathering on the spot except local residents. No communal issue in the area and the situation is normal,” the DCP said. Efforts are already on to trace the two men, she added.
Last month, Hindu and Muslim groups clashed with each during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri, in which eight police personnel and a local resident were injured.
A week after the violence, Hindus and Muslims had together taken out a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Jahangirpuri's C block - the epicentre of the April 16 clashes - giving a message of peace and harmony.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Muslims
- Arvind Singh
- Hanuman
- Muslim
- Hindus
- Delhi
- Churri
- Tiranga Yatra'
- Jahangirpuri
- Usha Rangnani
- Hindu
ALSO READ
Pramod Sawant meets Amit Shah in his first visit to Delhi after govt formation
BJP leader Manoj Kumar expresses grief as local BJP leader Jitu Chaudhary shot dead in Delhi
Pleasant morning in Delhi; minimum temperature 25.8 deg C
Delhi Police arrests Nigerian drug peddler; seizes Heroin worth 2.70 crore
With Opposition stirring Jahangirpuri political pot, TMC sending fact-finding team to Delhi