Left Menu

Bricks thrown in Jahangirpuri; police says no communal issue

Two men on Friday evening allegedly threw bricks in northwest Delhis Jahangirpuris D-block area, police said. Arvind Singh, 28, called police around 8.15 pm saying that two men -- Churri and DJ -- were taking drink in the area and when they were asked not to, they threw 3-4 bricks in the street and ran away, Deputy Commissioner of Police northwest Usha Rangnani said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 21:44 IST
Bricks thrown in Jahangirpuri; police says no communal issue
  • Country:
  • India

Two men on Friday evening allegedly threw bricks in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri’s D-block area, police said. Arvind Singh, 28, called police around 8.15 pm saying that two men -- Churri and DJ -- were taking drink in the area and when they were asked not to, they threw 3-4 bricks in the street and ran away, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said. No one sustained any injury, nor any property got damaged, she said. “No gathering on the spot except local residents. No communal issue in the area and the situation is normal,” the DCP said. Efforts are already on to trace the two men, she added.

Last month, Hindu and Muslim groups clashed with each during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri, in which eight police personnel and a local resident were injured.

A week after the violence, Hindus and Muslims had together taken out a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Jahangirpuri's C block - the epicentre of the April 16 clashes - giving a message of peace and harmony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022