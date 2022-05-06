Strong explosion damages hotel in Cuban capital
A powerful explosion damaged a hotel in the Cuban capital on Friday, government media reported.
The Cuban news agency ACN published photos showing severe damage to the Hotel Saratoga in Havana and clouds of dust billowing into the sky.
It was not immediately clear if there were deaths or injuries.
