Cal HC orders post-mortem of BJYM worker at Command Hospital

The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered that post-mortem of BJYM worker Arjun Chowrasia, who was found dead in north Kolkata, be conducted at the Command Hospital here by a team of experts that would be constituted by the head of the Defence healthcare facility.

Chowrasia was found hanging in an abandoned railway quarters in Kashipur area on Friday morning, leading to angry protests by BJP workers and subsequent visit to the place by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal.

A division bench presided by Justice Prakash Shrivastava directed that the post-mortem of Chowrasia be conducted at the Command Hospital here as expeditiously as possible.

The bench said the head of the Command Hospital at Alipore here will constitute a team of experts for the post-mortem, and at the time of the procedure, an expert from AIIMS, Kalyani and also the head of the department of forensic science, R G Kar Medical College and Hospital can remain present. The bench, also comprising Justice R Bharadwaj, directed that the chief judicial magistrate of South 24 Parganas district will be present during the post mortem and that the whole process will be videographed.

It also stated the commissioner of Kolkata Police will ensure that the dead body of Chowrasia is safely transported to the Command Hospital in south Kolkata from R G Kar Hospital in the northern part of the city.

The bench also directed the police commissioner to ensure the security of the family members of Chowrasia.

It directed that the matter will be taken up for hearing again next Tuesday.

BJP leader and lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal moved the court on behalf of the mother of the deceased, claiming that the unnatural death of Chowrasia was connected to post-poll violence in the state, following the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.

She also said all cases of murder, rape and attempts to rape in such violence are being probed by the CBI on an earlier order of a five-judge bench of the high court.

Claiming that the mother of the deceased does not have faith in the state police in holding a fair investigation, Tibrewal prayed that a probe be done by the central agency as in other cases of post-poll violence.

She also alleged that Chowrasia was one of many BJP workers, who had to leave their residences in post-poll violence, and had recently returned home.

The BJP leader claimed the body of Chowrasia was hanging in such a manner that his legs were touching the floor, and ''it was a case of murder''.

Tibrewal alleged that police atrocity was perpetrated on family members and the body was dragged out at the instance of an MLA of the ruling TMC in the state. The allegations were disputed by Amitesh Banerjee, the senior counsel appearing for the state government.

Apprehension was expressed by Tibrewal that there is every possibility that the post-mortem may not be done in a proper manner and an attempt may be made to destroy evidence.

She cited an earlier order of the same court that directed the second autopsy of Abhijit Sarkar, a BJP-affiliated trade union leader, by a team of doctors constituted by the head of the Command Hospital, Kolkata, and prayed for a similar direction for the post-mortem of Chowrasia.

