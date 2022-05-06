Left Menu

Delhi woman hurt after being hit by police van

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 22:10 IST
Delhi woman hurt after being hit by police van
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old woman was injured on Friday evening allegedly after being hit by a police van in Rohini area, officials said.

The BSA Hospital, Rohini, called the police at 4.28 pm informing that Komal, a resident of Jalebi Chowk, Kalyanpuri, was admitted to the medical facility following an accident, a senior police officer said.

During inquiry, it was found that the vehicle involved in the incident was a mobile police van and was being driven by Head Constable Ombir, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

Ombir was reversing the vehicle when the accident occurred, police said.

The DCP said based on DD (Daily Diary) entry and medico-legal case, legal action is being take in accordance with Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

According to police, the woman is in a stable condition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022