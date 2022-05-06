Left Menu

4 teens drown while bathing in Ganga in UP's Unnao

PTI | Unnao | Updated: 06-05-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 22:17 IST
4 teens drown while bathing in Ganga in UP's Unnao
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four teenagers drowned while bathing in the Ganga river on Friday, police said.

According to police, a group of seven friends from Kanpur had come to bathe in the river but slipped into deep water.

Hearing their cries, locals rushed to help and rescued three of them but the others drowned, police said.

The bodies have been fished out and handed over to Kanpur Police, Additional Superintendent of Police Shashi Sheshar Singh said.

Those who died have been identified as Arslan Ansari (17), Akid (16), Ayas (17) and Rehan (17), police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022