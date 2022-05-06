4 teens drown while bathing in Ganga in UP's Unnao
- Country:
- India
Four teenagers drowned while bathing in the Ganga river on Friday, police said.
According to police, a group of seven friends from Kanpur had come to bathe in the river but slipped into deep water.
Hearing their cries, locals rushed to help and rescued three of them but the others drowned, police said.
The bodies have been fished out and handed over to Kanpur Police, Additional Superintendent of Police Shashi Sheshar Singh said.
Those who died have been identified as Arslan Ansari (17), Akid (16), Ayas (17) and Rehan (17), police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Akid
- Rehan
- Ayas
- Sheshar Singh
- Kanpur
- Arslan Ansari
- Ganga
- Kanpur Police
ALSO READ
Soccer-Kobayashi doubles up as Kawasaki beat JDT by five goals
Hindu a geographical identity, those living between Himalayas and Indian Ocean are Hindus: Ashwini Kumar Choubey
ITBP Himveers participate in Yoga at height of 15,000 feet in snow-covered Himalayas
Sanath Jayasuriya requests India for medicines amid Sri Lanka's economic crisis
Kanpur: Eid, Tritya common celebration in Temple, Mosque