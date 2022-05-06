Left Menu

Jharkhand HC defers hearing of PIL in CM’s office of profit case

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 06-05-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 22:21 IST
  Country:
  India

The High Court of Jharkhand on Friday deferred the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) concerning Chief Minister Hemant Soren allegedly violating the mandate of “not holding an office of profit” rule for public representatives.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad were to hear the PIL which was deferred for unavailability of the Bench. The hearing will now take place on a later date.

The High Court on April 8 had issued a notice to Soren for allegedly holding a mining lease in Ranchi’s Angara block, when he himself holds the mining portfolio.

The notice to the chief minister and the state government was issued by the division bench of Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad, while hearing a petition filed in this regard by a person named Shiv Shankar Sharma.

The PIL alleged that Soren’s action is violative of the constitutional principle of not holding an office of profit while being in office.

