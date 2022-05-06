Three Nagpur Cong leaders held for toll plaza agitation

Three Congress functionaries were arrested for holding an agitation at a toll plaza in Nagpur and allegedly obstructing government staffers from carrying on their work, a police official said on Friday.

They had held an agitation against RTO officials at Mansar Kandri toll plaza on Nagpur-Jabalpur highway claiming transporters were being subjected to extortion, a Ramtek police station official said.

They have been identified as corporator Bunty Shelke, Nagpur city Youth Congress president Tousif Khan and Youth Congress functionary Nayan Tarwatkar.

The three have been remanded in 14-day judicial custody in a case registered under IPC, Official Secrets Act and Maharashtra Police Act provisions, he said.

