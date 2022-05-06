EXCLUSIVE-Biden expected to sign new $100 million weapons package for Ukraine- officials
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 22:34 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to sign a new weapons package for Ukraine in the coming days worth at least $100 million, three U.S. officials told Reuters on Friday.
The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the latest package would likely include more munitions for systems like the Howitzers.
