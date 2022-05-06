Left Menu

Russia says its missiles hit 31 areas where Ukrainian forces were deployed - RIA

Russia's defence ministry said on Friday its missiles hit a weapons depot near the eastern Ukrainian city of Popasna and hit 31 areas where Ukrainian forces were deployed, RIA news agency reported.

It also said Russian forces shot down one Ukrainian SU-27 warplane in the eastern Luhansk region, Interfax reported.

It was not possible to independently verify the claims.

