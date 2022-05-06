White House says report that U.S. intelligence aided Ukraine is not accurate
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 22:38 IST
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday a media report that U.S. intelligence aided Ukraine to take out Russian generals is not accurate.
