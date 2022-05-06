Third bus evacuates 23 more civilians from Azovstal plant in Mariupol - TASS
Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 22:55 IST
A third bus, carrying 23 civilian evacuees, on Friday left the Azovstal complex in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, which is besieged by Russian forces, the Russian state news agency TASS reported, citing its correspondent on site.
Earlier on Friday, 25 civilians, including children, were brought out in two buses from the steelworks to a reception camp in the Russian-controlled town of Bezimenne.
